Gary Lineker reinstated as Match of the Day presenter as BBC apologises

Gary Lineker is set to return to hosting duties on the BBC next weekend, it has been confirmed.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie has apologised after Mr Lineker was told to step back from presenting Match Of The Day (MOTD) in a row over impartiality and said he will return to hosting coverage this weekend.

In a statement, Mr Davie announced a new review on the broadcaster's existing social media guidance, with a particular focus on how it applies to freelancers outside news and current affairs. He also announced that he looks forward to Mr Lineker "presenting our coverage this coming weekend”.

Mr Lineker did not appear on the football highlights programme after he was told to stand down from the role when he compared language used to launch a new British government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany in a Tweet.

Football coverage on BBC TV and radio shows was hit across the weekend as fellow pundits, presenters and reporters – including Alan Shearer, Ian Wright and Alex Scott – walked out in “solidarity” with the former England striker.

Match Of The Day aired for only 20 minutes on Saturday without accompanying commentary or analysis from presenters, with Sunday’s edition following a similar format and running for a reduced 15 minutes.

Coverage of the Women’s Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United aired without a pre-match presentation on Sunday, and Radio 5 Live replaced much of its usual live sports coverage over the weekend with pre-recorded content.

A Manchester City fan holds up a sign in support of Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Mr Lineker has said he is “glad that we have found a way forward” over his return to presenting BBC football coverage, adding: “(I) look forward to getting back on air.”

In a statement on Monday, Mr Davie said: “Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for this. The potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance that was introduced in 2020 is recognised. I want to get matters resolved and our sport content back on air.

“Impartiality is important to the BBC. It is also important to the public. The BBC has a commitment to impartiality in its Charter and a commitment to freedom of expression. That is a difficult balancing act to get right where people are subject to different contracts and on air positions, and with different audience and social media profiles. The BBC’s social media guidance is designed to help manage these sometimes difficult challenges and I am aware there is a need to ensure that the guidance is up to this task. It should be clear, proportionate, and appropriate.

“Accordingly, we are announcing a review led by an independent expert – reporting to the BBC – on its existing social media guidance, with a particular focus on how it applies to freelancers outside news and current affairs. The BBC and myself are aware that Gary is in favour of such a review.

“Shortly, the BBC will announce who will conduct that review. Whilst this work is undertaken, the BBC’s current social media guidance remains in place.

“Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend.”

Writing on Twitter, Lineker said: “After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this. I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity.

“Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming.

“I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost three decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world. I cannot wait to get back in the MOTD chair on Saturday.”