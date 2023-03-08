BBC to have ‘frank conversation’ with Gary Lineker over asylum criticism

The BBC is to have a “frank conversation” with Gary Lineker after British home secretary Suella Braverman branded as “irresponsible” the TV presenter’s comments in which he compared the language used to launch the UK government’s new asylum policy to 1930s Germany.

Lineker was also criticised by immigration minister Robert Jenrick, who said the Match Of The Day presenter is “so far out of step with the British public” after he called the proposed measures “cruel”.

A BBC source told the PA news agency that the corporation is taking the matter “seriously” and expects to have a “frank conversation” with the 62-year-old.

On Tuesday, Lineker wrote on Twitter about a Home Office video in which Ms Braverman unveiled the government’s plans to stop migrants crossing the Channel on small boats and said the UK is being “overwhelmed”.

The ex-England striker wrote: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the ’30s.”

In response, Ms Braverman told ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) she was “very disappointed” by his comments.

She added: “Equating our measures — which are lawful, necessary and fundamentally compassionate — to 1930s Germany is irresponsible and I disagree with that characterisation.”

Asked if Lineker should resign or be sacked, she said: “That’s a matter for the BBC and they will resolve that.”

She invited Lineker to visit England’s ports to “see what the communities in Kent and Dover and actually all around the UK are feeling about this issue”.

GMB presenter Susanna Reid also grilled Ms Braverman after the minister said there is “likely billions” of migrants “eager” to come to the UK, saying: “On what planet is that likely and how is that not inflammatory language?”

Ms Braverman said the numbers were based on UN estimates of displaced people throughout the world, but Reid said it is a “fact” that only tens of thousands of migrants are coming to Britain on small boats.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has criticised Gary Lineker (Leon Neal/PA)

Meanwhile on Lineker’s comments, Mr Jenrick told Times Radio: “My children are the grandchildren of Holocaust survivors and I think those sorts of words should not be thrown around lightly.

“Gary Lineker is paid for by the British taxpayer and it’s disappointing that he is so far out of step with the British public.”

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said she does not think it is “right to make comparisons with the 1930s” after the comments, but “people can have their own views”.

BBC director-general Tim Davie previously warned staff over their use of social media when he took on the role at the end of 2020, and guidelines around social media use have since been updated.

Staff were told they need to follow editorial guidelines and editorial oversight in the same way as when doing BBC content.

Lineker, who last year was named as the BBC’s top earning on-air talent for the fifth consecutive year, was paid between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999 in 2021/2022 for Match Of The Day and Sports Personality Of The Year.

He also presented the Qatar World Cup coverage on the BBC in 2022.

The 62-year-old presenter previously said in November 2020 that he hosted refugees through the charity Refugees At Home.

A BBC spokesman said: “The BBC has social media guidance, which is published. Individuals who work for us are aware of their responsibilities relating to social media.

“We have appropriate internal processes in place if required.”

Representatives for Lineker have been contacted for comment.