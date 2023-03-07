France braces for nationwide strikes over plan to raise retirement age

More than 250 protests are expected in Paris and around the country in what organisers hope is their biggest show of force yet against President Emmanuel Macron’s legislation, after nearly two months of demonstrations.
France braces for nationwide strikes over plan to raise retirement age
Protesters march during a demonstration against a reform aimed at raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64, in Lille, northern France (Michel Spingler/AP)
Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 07:15
Associated Press Reporter

Rubbish collectors, utility workers and train drivers are among those taking strike action across France to show their anger at a bill raising the retirement age to 64.

More than 250 protests are expected in Paris and around the country in what organisers hope is their biggest show of force yet against President Emmanuel Macron’s legislation, after nearly two months of demonstrations.

The bill is under debate in the French Senate this week.

France is facing a day of nationwide strikes and protests (Christophe Ena/AP)

Unions threatened to freeze up the French economy with work stoppages across multiple sectors, most visibly an open-ended strike at the SNCF national rail authority.

Commuters packed into one of the rare trains heading for Paris from the southern suburbs before dawn. The government encouraged people to work from home if their jobs allow.

A fifth of flights were cancelled at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and about a third of flights at Orly Airport. Trains to Germany and Spain are expected to come to a halt, and those to and from Britain will be reduced by a third, according to the SNCF.

More than 60% of teachers in primary schools are expected to be on strike, as well as public sector workers elsewhere.

The reform would raise the official pension age from 62 to 64 and require 43 years of work to earn a full pension, as France’s population ages and life expectancy lengthens.

Opinion polls suggest most French voters oppose the bill. Left-wing lawmakers say companies and the wealthy should pitch in more to finance the pension system.

Read More

Pair jailed after €1.6m wine heist at high-end restaurant in Spain

More in this section

Group of friend clinking glasses of wine in a restaurant Pair jailed after €1.6m wine heist at high-end restaurant in Spain
Zelenskyy vows to hold Bakhmut as Russians close in Zelenskyy vows to hold Bakhmut as Russians close in
Political bloggers in Florida could be forced to register or face fines Political bloggers in Florida could be forced to register or face fines
StrikesPlace: International
Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang reads from the Chinese constitution when answering a question about Taiwan (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

US policies will lead to ‘conflict and confrontation’ – Chinese foreign minister

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd