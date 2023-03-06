Police find three dead during search for five people missing in Cardiff

Police searching for five people who disappeared after a night out in Cardiff say they have located three of them dead.

The other two missing people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries, Gwent Police told the PA news agency.

All five people, three women and two men, had last been seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday.

The women, Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, were last seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday having travelled there from Porthcawl.

They had made the trip in a Volkswagen Tiguan with two men, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, both from Cardiff, who were also reported as missing.

The matter has been referred to the IOPC (Joe Giddens/PA)

On Monday, a police spokesperson said the VW Tiguan had been recovered just after midnight in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.

Police believe the car was involved in a road traffic collision and came off the A48.

Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, or send a direct message on social media, quoting 2300071791.

The case has been referred to the IOPC in line with normal procedures.