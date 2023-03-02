Constance Marten and Mark Gordon charged with gross negligence manslaughter

The Crown Prosecution Service said the aristocrat and her partner were also accused of concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.
Police officers at a set of allotments in Brighton (PA)
Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 19:43
Josh Payne, PA Chief Reporter

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter after the remains of a baby were found in a wooded area.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the aristocrat and her partner were also accused of concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

An infant’s remains were found on Wednesday after a major two-day search operation in Sussex.

Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, were arrested on Stanmer Villas in Brighton on Monday after avoiding the attention of police for several weeks.

On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said it is “too early” to provide a specific date of death, adding that the infant had been dead for “several weeks”.

The pair are due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

