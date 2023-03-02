Vandals paint Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue in colours of Russian flag

Vandals paint Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue in colours of Russian flag
The Russian flag was painted on the stone where the Little Mermaid sits (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 13:03
Associated Press Reporter

The famous statue of Hans Christian Andersen’s Little Mermaid in Copenhagen has been vandalised, with the colours of the Russian flag painted on the rock on which she sits.

The often-attacked 1.65m (5.4ft) bronze sits at the entrance of Copenhagen harbour.

The rock was painted in white, blue and red stripes. No one has taken responsibility for the act.

The Little Mermaid is a popular tourist attraction (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

The statue, which attracts thousands of tourists, was created in tribute to the Danish storyteller Andersen. It has long been a popular target for vandals, who have previously blown the mermaid off her perch, beheaded her and painted her.

The bronze is based on a mythical sea king’s mermaid daughter who, according to the Hans Christian Andersen tale, falls in love with a prince and longs to become human.

More in this section

G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine war G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine war
Missing baby remains found in Brighton Police in England continue search of area where Constance Marten's baby’s remains were discovered
US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister hold 10-minute chat at G20 US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister hold 10-minute chat at G20
statuePlace: International
Vladimir Putin has cancelled a trip to southern Russia (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russia’s false claims of cross-border attacks ‘classic provocation’ – Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd