Police in England continue search of area where Constance Marten's baby’s remains were discovered

Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a passer-by spotted them in Brighton
Police in England continue search of area where Constance Marten's baby’s remains were discovered

Police activity at the cordoned off scene in woodland close to Brentwood Crescent in Brighton, East Sussex, near to where remains have been found in the search for the two-month-old baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 12:27
Gwyn Wright, PA

Police in England are continuing to search the area where the remains of a baby were found after an aristocrat and her boyfriend were arrested without their child on Monday.

Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a passer-by spotted them in Brighton.

They were re-arrested the following day on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and the remains of a baby were found on Wednesday.

A drone view of allotments in Brighton, East Sussex, after remains were found in the search for the two-month-old baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The couple had been on the run since January 5 when their car was found abandoned and on fire next to the M61 in Bolton.

On Thursday morning, a cordon was in place at allotments which were at the centre of Wednesday’s search.

They were still being swept by officers from the Metropolitan Police, which is leading the investigation.

Police search teams scouring an area of woodland next to Golf Drive in Brighton (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A forensic tent and police vans were in place in cordoned off Golf Drive while a nearby woodland area frequented by dog walkers was also closed to the public.

The pair remain in custody after police were granted a 36-hour custody extension by city magistrates on Wednesday.

The community remains in shock following discovery of the baby’s remains.

(PA Graphics)

One mother-of-two, 37, who did not want to be named told the PA news agency: “Parents are concerned about what they are hearing and what is going to be said at school.

“Everyone is a bit in shock, we can’t quite believe it.”

Lilia Robertson, 48, told PA: “It is awful. We have got young children who have been questioning what is happening.

“I feel worried about going into the wood and that’s where I would normally walk.”

Read More

Q&A: Who is Constance Marten and why are UK police so concerned for her baby's welfare?

More in this section

Vandals paint Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue in colours of Russian flag Vandals paint Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue in colours of Russian flag
G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine war G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine war
US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister hold 10-minute chat at G20 US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister hold 10-minute chat at G20
BoltonPlace: UKPlace: North WestPlace: South East
Police in England continue search of area where Constance Marten's baby’s remains were discovered

Russia’s false claims of cross-border attacks ‘classic provocation’ – Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd