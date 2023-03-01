Scores killed in fiery fatal head-on train crash in northern Greece

Scores killed in fiery fatal head-on train crash in northern Greece
A passenger train collided with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece early on Wednesday, killing multiple people and injuring dozens of others (Vaggelis Kousioras/AP)
Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 02:44
AP

A passenger train collided with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece early on Wednesday, killing multiple people and injuring scores of others.

Fire Service Officials said 26 people were killed and at least 85 were hurt after multiple train cars derailed and at least three caught on fire after the crash near Tempe, some 235 miles north of Athens.

Hospital officials in the nearby city of Larissa said at least 25 people had serious injuries.

Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, early on Wednesday (Vaggelis Kousioras/AP)

“The evacuation process is ongoing and is being carried out under very difficult conditions due to the severity of the collision between the two trains,” Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakoyiannis said.

Hospital units used to treat burn victims had been alerted in the area, he said, adding that dozens of ambulances were involved in the rescue effort.

Rescuers wearing head lamps worked in thick smoke, pulling pieces of mangled sheet metal from the crashed rail cars to search for trapped people.

“It was a very powerful collision. This is a terrible night… It’s hard to describe the scene,” Costas Agorastos, the regional governor of the central Thessaly area, told state-run television.

A passenger walks on a road after the train collision in Larissa city, Greece (Vaggelis Kousioras/AP)

“The front section of the train was smashed… We’re getting cranes to come in and special lifting equipment to clear the debris and lift the rail cars. There’s debris flung all around the crash site.”

Government officials said the army has been contacted to assist in the rescue.

Rail operator Hellenic Train said the northbound passenger train from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki had about 350 passengers on board when the collision occurred.

Passengers who received minor injuries or were unharmed were transported by bus to Thessaloniki, 80 miles north of the incident.

More in this section

Uranium particles enriched to 83.7% found in Iran – UN report Uranium particles enriched to 83.7% found in Iran – UN report
Moon and Venus conjunction What time is it on the moon? European Space Agency pushes for lunar time zone
Tensions rise in Nigeria as opposition demands new vote Tensions rise in Nigeria as opposition demands new vote
trainPlace: International
<p>A man walks past collapsed buildings following a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria (Ghaith Alsayed/AP)</p>

At least 50,000 killed in Turkey and Syria quakes, says UN

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd