Hong Kong to lift mask-wearing rule as Covid restrictions end

Hong Kong to lift mask-wearing rule as Covid restrictions end
Commuters will no longer have to wear masks (Andy Wong/AP)
Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 11:06
Kanis Leung, AP

Hong Kong will lift its mask mandate on Wednesday, ending the city’s last major restriction imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The city’s chief executive, John Lee, said masks will no longer be required outdoors or indoors, including on public transport, but some high-risk areas including hospitals and elderly homes can still require their use.

Mr Lee’s announcement at a news briefing on Tuesday came a day after neighbouring Macao eased its mask rule, and brings the financial hub closer to life in pre-pandemic days.

Mr Lee said he made the decision because the city has not seen a rebound in infections and has built an immunity barrier.

Hong Kong previously had strict mask-wearing rules in place (Jae C. Hong/AP)

“In order to give people a very clear message that Hong Kong is resuming normalcy, I think this is the right time to make the decision,” he said.

He said the return to normality would be beneficial to Hong Kong’s economic development and international competitiveness.

For most of the pandemic, people in Hong Kong have been required to wear masks in indoor and outdoor public areas. Violators could be fined 5,000 Hong Kong dollars (£526).

But some Hong Kong citizens said they will continue to wear a mask despite the lifting of the rule.

“Even though now the government says you don’t have to have a mask from tomorrow, I’ve still got masks at home, and am still a bit worried about the pandemic situation, so probably I will continue to wear them for a little while,” Harrison Yau said.

Hong Kong had largely followed mainland China’s “zero Covid” strategy over the last three years and had some of the world’s strictest anti-virus rules.

In the last six months, the government has taken bigger steps to open up in an attempt to revive the economy and catch up with rivals such as Singapore.

More in this section

China accuses US of ‘abusing state power’ with TikTok bans China accuses US of ‘abusing state power’ with TikTok bans
Isla Bryson court case Transgender rapist Isla Bryson jailed for eight years in Scotland
Ultranationalist ally of Netanyahu resigns from government Ultranationalist ally of Netanyahu resigns from government
CovidPlace: International
People wearing face masks visit the Yonghegong Lama Temple to watch a ritual ceremony for the Tibetan New Year in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)

China ‘open and transparent’ in search for origins of Covid-19 pandemic

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd