Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and partner in police custody but baby still missing

Metropolitan Police said an urgent search operation is underway to find their baby, who has not had any medical attention since birth in early January
Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and partner in police custody but baby still missing

(GMP/PA)

Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 07:24
John Besley, PA

Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon are in police custody after being arrested in Brighton.

Metropolitan Police said an urgent search operation is underway to find their baby, who has not had any medical attention since birth in early January.

The force said the pair were located by officers from Sussex Police in Stanmer Villas, Brighton on Monday night after a member of the public reported seeing them shortly before 9.30pm.

Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, have been travelling around the UK by taxi since their car was found burning on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on January 5.

Authorities previously believed the couple had been sleeping rough in a blue tent, and had avoided being traced by the police by moving around frequently and keeping their faces covered in CCTV images.

The couple travelled from Bolton to Liverpool, then to Harwich in Essex, then to east London and then to Newhaven in Sussex, where they were seen near the ferry port on January 8.

Mark Gordon (GMP/PA)

Miss Marten, who is from a wealthy aristocratic family, was a promising drama student when she first met Mr Gordon in 2016.

Since then the couple have led an isolated life, and in September, when Miss Marten was well into her pregnancy, began moving around rental flats.

Gordon served 20 years in prison in the US for rape and battery committed when he was 14.

It is unknown if their baby was full-term or has any health issues.

Anyone who may be able to assist in the search for the couple’s baby is urged to contact 999.

Read More

Romanian court upholds third 30-day detention for influencer Andrew Tate

More in this section

Liz Truss visit to US for the United Nations General Assembly Biden hails UK and EU for reaching deal on protocol
Death toll in Italy migrant tragedy rises to 64, with dozens missing Death toll in Italy migrant tragedy rises to 64, with dozens missing
Romanian court upholds third 30-day detention for influencer Andrew Tate Romanian court upholds third 30-day detention for influencer Andrew Tate
BoltonPlace: UKPlace: LondonPlace: South East
<p>Isla Bryson, 31, is due to be sentenced on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)</p>

Transgender rapist Isla Bryson to be sentenced in Scotland

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd