Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket grounded

The countdown was halted with just two minutes remaining until lift-off from Kennedy Space Centre at Cape Canaveral, Florida
Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket grounded

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the crew capsule Endeavour sits on pad 39A after the launch attempt was scrubbed at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Fla., early Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 08:16
Marcia Dunn, AP

Last-minute technical trouble has forced SpaceX to call off an attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for Nasa.

The countdown was halted with just two minutes remaining until lift-off from Kennedy Space Centre at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

With just a split second to blast off, there was no time to deal with the problem, which involved the engine ignition system.

SpaceX did not immediately say when it would try again. The next attempt could come as early as Tuesday, although poor weather is forecast.

Commander Stephen Bowen (AP)

Strapped into the capsule atop the Falcon rocket were two Nasa astronauts, one Russian cosmonaut and one astronaut from the United Arab Emirates.

When informed by SpaceX that the fuel would start to be drained from the rocket, commander Stephen Bowen replied: “We’ll be sitting here waiting.”

The measure was expected to take nearly an hour.

Commander Bowen and his crew – including the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates assigned to a months-long mission, Sultan al-Neyadi – will replace another SpaceX crew that flew to the space station in October.

Read More

Nissan accelerates shift to electric vehicles

More in this section

Five die in southwestern China mine as hope fades for 47 trapped in north Five die in southwestern China mine as hope fades for 47 trapped in north
Kodak Black Judge issues arrest warrant for US rapper Kodak Black
Israeli settlers go on violent rampage after Palestinian gunman kills two Israeli settlers go on violent rampage after Palestinian gunman kills two
SpaceXDigitalPlace: International
Nissan chief executive Makoto Uchida (AP)

Nissan accelerates shift to electric vehicles

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd