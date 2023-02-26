Judge issues arrest warrant for US rapper Kodak Black

Judge issues arrest warrant for US rapper Kodak Black

Kodak Black is awaiting trial (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 22:08
Associated Press Reporter

A Florida judge has issued an arrest warrant for rapper Kodak Black for failing a drug test while on bail for a drug charge, court records show.

The warrant was issued on Thursday after Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, did not appear for a scheduled drug test in early February and then days later submitted a sample that tested positive for fentanyl.

Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy issued the warrant and wrote that the rapper had violated the conditions of his pre-trial release for an oxycodone trafficking charge from July.

Kodak Black failed a drugs test, court records show (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Black pleaded not guilty to the trafficking charge.

In January 2020, then-president Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.

Black is nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Awards’ hip-hop artist of the year and has sold more than 30 million singles, with massive hits such as Super Gremlin, which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year.

More in this section

Greeks revel as carnival celebrations return after three-year pandemic pause Greeks revel as carnival celebrations return after three-year pandemic pause
Protest in Pakistan as Afghan refugees wait 18 months for US Visas Protest in Pakistan as Afghan refugees wait 18 months for US Visas
Model and influencer’s body found dismembered in pots and fridge Model and influencer’s body found dismembered in pots and fridge
rapperDigitalPlace: International
Israeli soldiers take up positions at the scene of a Palestinian shooting attack on an Israeli car at the Hawara checkpoint (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

Israeli settlers go on violent rampage after Palestinian gunman kills two

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd