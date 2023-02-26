Bernie Sanders: Scots should ‘go their own way’ if they want to

The Democrat was asked for his gut feeling on the issue as he appeared on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday show.
Bernie Sanders was asked for his thoughts on the constitutional question (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 14:42
Neil Pooran, PA Scotland Political Reporter

US senator Bernie Sanders has aired his thoughts on the question of Scottish independence, saying “if they want to go their own way, they should be allowed to”.

However, the left-wing senator conceded he was “not an expert on UK politics”.

Mr Sanders said: “Look, I’m not an expert on UK politics, I very much appreciate what the people of Scotland have done and what they’re fighting for.

“My initial thought, not being an expert, they want to go their own way, they should be allowed to.”

He then joked: “Don’t tell anybody I said that!”

The SNP said Mr Sanders was recognising Scotland’s right to hold an independence referendum.

MSP Fiona Hyslop said: “Any true democrat can see it is for the people of Scotland, not politicians, to decide their future – so Bernie Sanders’ support for Scots to have a say over their future comes as no surprise.

“The Tories and pro-Brexit Labour are increasingly isolated in their disgraceful denial of democracy – even members and senior figures in their own parties recognise this.

“The right for Scotland to decide its own future is unquestionable and the need for independence has never been so essential – it is the only way to escape the hugely damaging consequences of Westminster control and build a better future for everyone.”

