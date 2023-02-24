Medvedev: Russia should capture as much of Ukraine as possible

A senior Russian official says Moscow should capture as much Ukrainian territory as possible to secure a stable peace.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, said on Friday that if Russia fails to defeat Ukraine fully, an eventual peace agreement will be unstable and set the stage for hostilities to erupt again in the future.

Mr Medvedev charged that the US would call the shots in future peace talks, aiming to “weaken Russia as much as possible”.

He argued on his messaging app channel that Russia should “push threats … as far away as possible, even if it were the border of Poland.”

Mr Medvedev, who served as Russian president in 2008-2012 when Mr Putin needed to shift into the prime minister’s job because of term limits, has become one of the most hawkish members of Mr Putin’s entourage.

His remarks came as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Mr Putin has failed in his aims a year after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany will continue to stand firmly by Ukraine (Michael Sohn/AP/PA)

Mr Scholz said in a video message on Friday that Germany will continue to stand firmly by Ukraine. He said it is not weapons deliveries that are prolonging the war, but Mr Putin’s insistence on achieving his “imperialist aim”.

The German chancellor said the sooner Putin realises that he will not achieve this aim, the better the chance of ending the war soon, adding, “It is in Putin’s hand – he can end this war.”

Mr Scholz said Mr Putin has failed because he counted on division but Ukraine is more united than ever and the European Union also stands united.

The Nato military alliance is also affirming its commitment to stand by Ukraine and help it defeat Russia.

“We remain determined to maintain coordinated international pressure on Russia,” ambassadors from the 30 alliance countries said in a statement on Friday.

“Russia’s efforts to break the resolve of the brave people of Ukraine are failing. One year on, Ukrainians are fighting valiantly for freedom and independence. We stand with them.”

The envoys also reaffirmed their “iron-clad” intent to come to the defence of any member country should Russia consider broadening the war.