Bones found in submerged car belong to student missing since 1976 – sheriff

Bones found in submerged car belong to student missing since 1976 – sheriff
The bones found in a submerged Ford Pinto have been matched to missing student Ryan Clinkscales (Maj. Terry “Tj” Wood/Chambers County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File)
Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 19:43
Associated Press reporters

Human bones found inside a submerged car near the Georgia-Alabama state line in 2021 have been matched to a college student who had been missing for 47 years, a Georgia sheriff has said.

Kyle Clinkscales, 22, of LaGrange, Georgia, vanished in January 1976 after leaving the club where he worked as a bartender to return to school at Auburn University in neighbouring Alabama.

Investigators got a break in the cold case in December 2021, when someone spotted a car in a murky Alabama creek.

The 1974 Ford Pinto pulled from the water belonged to Mr Clinkscales, and some of his belongings were still inside. So were about 50 bones, including part of a skull.

The office of Troup County Sheriff, James Woodruff, announced in a statement that forensic tests by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI have concluded that the bones found inside the car more than a year ago are Mr Clinkscales’ remains.

“At this time, an official report has not been completed or released by the GBI as it relates to a manner of death,” according to the sheriff’s statement.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Nelly Miles confirmed on Wednesday that investigators have not determined how Mr Clinkscales died or whether foul play was involved.

In 2006, Jimmy Earl Jones pleaded guilty to making false statements to authorities about Mr Clinkscales’ death and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Jones had told investigators that Mr Clinkscales was fatally shot by someone else, but he gave conflicting accounts that prosecutors determined were useless to uncovering the truth.

Pete Skandalakis, the former district attorney who prosecuted Jones, said after Mr Clinkscales’ car was found that the “most plausible explanation” for his death was that he accidentally ran off the road.

More in this section

Pope Francis message for Lent: Cast off ‘dictatorship’ of superficial needs Pope Francis message for Lent: Cast off ‘dictatorship’ of superficial needs
Six massive early galaxies ‘challenge understanding of the universe’ Six massive early galaxies ‘challenge understanding of the universe’
High school student arrested over classroom stabbing of teacher High school student arrested over classroom stabbing of teacher
bonesPlace: International
The Admiral Gorshkov carries Zircon hypersonic missiles (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Hypersonic missiles will not be fired during Indian Ocean drills – Russian navy

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd