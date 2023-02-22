Body of Nicola Bulley identified by dental records, inquest told

Ms Bulley’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday, more than three weeks after she last seen on January 27.
Body of Nicola Bulley identified by dental records, inquest told

Nicola Bulley, 45, was missing for more than three weeks before her body was discovered in the River Wyre (Family Handout/PA)

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 12:35
PA Reporter

Nicola Bulley was identified by her dental records, the opening of an inquest into her death has heard.

Preston Coroner’s Court was told police asked maxillofacial surgeon Andrew Ian Edwards to examine the 45-year-old’s dental records, which had been obtained by police from her dental surgery.

Speaking at the opening of the inquest into the mother-of-two’s death, senior coroner Dr James Adeley said: “He examined the body that was located in the River Wyre near Rawcliffe Road in St Michael’s on Wyre at 2.15pm on February 20.”

Dr Adeley said the surgeon found restorative work carried out was identical.

He added: “I am satisfied on the balance of probabilities, and more, that positive identification has been made.”

Ms Bulley’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday, more than three weeks after she last seen on January 27.

She had been walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

In a press conference on Monday, Lancashire Police described the investigation into her disappearance as “hugely complex and highly emotional”.

However, it did not address the widespread criticism it had received for releasing some aspects of Ms Bulley’s private life into the public domain.

Police also did not disclose why it took 23 days to find her body in the river.

Ms Bulley’s family said in a statement on Monday that they can let her “rest now” following the discovery of her remains.

Read More

Who is the woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann?

More in this section

Prime Minister's Questions Rishi Sunak promises to be ‘resolute’ in negotiations over Brexit protocol
National Care Service Scientists link obesity to Alzheimer’s-related genes
Russia and China show off ties amid manoeuvring over Ukraine Russia and China show off ties amid manoeuvring over Ukraine
BulleyPlace: UK
Body of Nicola Bulley identified by dental records, inquest told

Palestinians: 10 killed and more than 100 hurt in Israeli army raid in West Bank

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd