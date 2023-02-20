New earthquake hits Turkish province devastated by earlier tremor

Turkey’s AFAD disaster management agency said the magnitude 6.4-earthquake was centred around the town of Defne.
A man walks past collapsed buildings following a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Photo by AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed

Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 17:55
Associated Press reporters

Another powerful earthquake has struck Turkey’s Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.

NTV television said the quake caused some damaged buildings to collapse, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

The magnitude 7.8 that struck on February 6 has killed nearly 45,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks.

