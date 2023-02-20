Russian pranksters call Merkel posing as Ukraine’s ex-leader

Russian pranksters call Merkel posing as Ukraine’s ex-leader
Angela Merkel (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 12:50
Associated Press Reporter

Russian pranksters posing as Ukraine’s ex-president Petro Poroshenko managed to contact Angela Merkel by phone to discuss developments in Ukraine and Belarus, although the former German chancellor was wary about the entire call, Mrs Merkel’s office has said.

Mrs Merkel’s office said the former German leader received a call on January 12 from someone claiming to be Mr Poroshenko.

The conversation was assisted by a German-Ukrainian interpreter from the German Foreign Ministry’s language service.

In an emailed statement, the office said Mrs Merkel informed the ministry afterwards about the “impression that she gained of the caller during the call”, but did not elaborate on what that was.

Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, known as Vovan and Lexus, posted on their Telegram channel what they said were excerpts from the call.

The pair have previously embarrassed European politicians including French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda and then-British prime minister Boris Johnson, as well as Sir Elton John and the Duke of Sussex, with similar hoax calls.

The recording features Mrs Merkel saying – as she has done publicly before – that the much-criticised Minsk peace agreement had bought precious time for Ukraine.

Mrs Merkel and former French president Francois Hollande had brokered the peace agreement with Mr Poroshenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015.

She also criticises repression in autocratic Belarus.

Mr Poroshenko was Ukraine’s president from 2014 until 2019.

Mrs Merkel led Germany from 2005 until the end of 2021.

More in this section

Forty-three migrants found alive in van days after 18 died while hidden in truck Forty-three migrants found alive in van days after 18 died while hidden in truck
‘People’s court’ tries Vladimir Putin for war in Ukraine ‘People’s court’ tries Vladimir Putin for war in Ukraine
Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Olena Zelenska Biden visits Kyiv and says ‘democracy stands’ in Ukraine ahead of anniversary
MerkelPlace: International
A view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Eli (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Israel promises not to approve additional West Bank outposts

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.275 s