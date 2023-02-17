Bulgarian police find abandoned lorry containing bodies of 18 people

Police in Bulgaria have discovered an abandoned lorry containing the bodies of 18 people who appeared to have suffocated.

The Interior Ministry said that according to initial information, the truck was carrying about 40 people and the survivors were taken to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

The vehicle was found abandoned on a highway near the capital, Sofia. The driver was not there but police discovered the passengers in a secret compartment below a load of timber.

Authorities did not immediately give the nationalities of the individuals found. Bulgarian media reported they were all from Afghanistan.

A police officer stands guard at the site where the abandoned truck was found (Valentina Petrova/AP)

Bulgarian health minister Assen Medzhidiev said most of the survivors were in a very bad condition.

“They have suffered from lack of oxygen, their clothes are wet, they are freezing, and obviously haven’t eaten for days,” Mr Medzhidiev said.

Bulgaria, a Balkan country of 7 million, is located on a major route for those travelling from the Middle East and Afghanistan to Europe.

Only a small number of them plan to stay in the European Union’s poorest member, using Bulgaria instead as a transit corridor on their way west.

To prevent people from entering the country illegally, Bulgaria’s government erected a barbed-wire fence along its 161-mile border with Turkey. But foreigners fleeing poverty or conflict in their home countries manage to enter with the help of local people smugglers.

While the deaths of Europe-bound refugees and asylum seekers at sea are more common, the grim discovery in Bulgaria is not the first time groups of people have been found dead in abandoned vehicles.

Police officers stand guard near where the bodies were found (Valentina Petrova/AP)

In October 2019, police in Essex found the bodies of 39 people inside a refrigerated container. Police said all the victims, who ranged in age from 15 to 44, came from impoverished villages in Vietnam and were believed to have paid smugglers to take them on a risky journey to better lives abroad.

Police said they died of a combination of a lack of oxygen and overheating in an enclosed space. The truck discovered in the town of Grays had arrived in England on a ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

Another similar tragedy took place in August 2015, when 71 suffocated to death in the back of a refrigerated truck found on a highway in Austria.

A court in Hungary convicted an Afghan man and three Bulgarian accomplices in 2018 of being part of a criminal organisation and committing multiple crimes, including human smuggling and murder, in connection with the deaths.

Ten other defendants, mostly Bulgarians, were given prison terms ranging from between three and 12 years.