Crowds gather at vigil for Brianna Ghey in her home town

Brianna, who was a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in nearby Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday
Brianna Ghey, 16, from Birchwood, Warrington in Cheshire, who was found dead in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire.Picture: Family handout/Warrington Police/PA

Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 21:34
Helen William, PA

A candlelit vigil has been held in memory of Brianna Ghey close to where the 16-year-old was stabbed to death last weekend.

Hundreds of people gathered at Culcheth Village Green in Warrington, Cheshire, on Friday night to remember the 16-year-old.

Brianna, who was a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in nearby Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

The vigil, one of dozens to have been organised across the UK, was attended by the mayor of greater Manchester Andy Burnham and his daughter Annie.

A candle-lit vigil outside in Birmingham in memory ofBrianna Ghey (Jacob King/PA)

He tweeted: “Here to remember Brianna, send our love to her family and support to young trans people everywhere.”

Many of the well-wishers wore “rest in power Brianna Ghey” T-shirts with picture of her on the front.

Crowds also sang Over The Rainbow.

Members of the public also gathered outside the Hippodrome Theatre in Birmingham on Friday night, with other vigils taking place in Southampton, Nottingham and Edinburgh.

In a statement released via the police, Brianna’s family said they had been “overwhelmed” by “support, positivity and compassion” from across the country.

Members of the public attend a candlelit vigil outside the Hippodrome Theatre in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been charged with her murder and appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday where a trial date was fixed for July.

More memorials are planned to take place over the weekend, including another in her home town of Warrington on Saturday afternoon.

