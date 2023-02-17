Militants launch deadly attack on Pakistan police headquarters

Militants launch deadly attack on Pakistan police headquarters
Paramilitary soldiers were deployed after the attack (Ikram Suri/AP)
Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 18:08
Adil Jawad, AP

Militants and suicide bombers have launched a deadly attack on the police headquarters in Pakistan’s largest city as the sound of gunfire and explosions rocked the heart of Karachi.

At least one police officer and a civilian were killed and 11 security force members wounded, said government officials and Ghulam Nabi Memon, police chief for the southern Sindh province where Karachi is located.

Two of the attackers were also killed.

Security officials said the attackers were wearing suicide jackets and one of them blew himself up inside the police building.

Ambulances were parked close to the police station (Ikram Suri/AP)

The Pakistani Taliban in a brief statement claimed responsibility.

President Arif Alvi condemned the attack in Karachi, which is Pakistan’s chief commercial city.

Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho confirmed police and paramilitary troops were responding to the attack. Earlier, TV footage showed officers surrounding the city’s central police station.

Residents said they also heard the sound of explosions amid the clashes.

Pakistan’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said five or six militants were involved in the attack and threw hand grenades as they tried to force their way into the police headquarters.

Sharjeel Memon, the Sindh province’s spokesman, said the attackers had been surrounded although shooting and fighting were still under way.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since November when the Pakistani Taliban ended a months-long ceasefire with the government.

Pakistan’s outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban are a separate group but are allies of the Taliban in Afghanistan, who seized power there more than a year ago as US and Nato troops withdrew.

The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan emboldened Pakistani militants, whose top leaders and fighters are hiding across the border.

The brazen assault on Karachi’s police headquarters comes two weeks after a suicide bomber disguised as a policeman killed 101 people at a mosque in the north-western city of Peshawar.

Authorities blamed the TTP for orchestrating last month’s mosque bombing and Sarbakaf Mohmand, a TTP commander, claimed responsibility for it.

TalibanPlace: International
A reveller dressed as a clown participates in the ‘Gigantes da Lira’ street block party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, ahead of Carnival’s official February 17 opening (Silvia Izquierdo/AP/PA)

Brazil gears up for Carnival to return in full following pandemic

