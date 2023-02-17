Rescuers pull more survivors from earthquake wreckage

Rescuers pull more survivors from earthquake wreckage
Residentes remove their belongings from their destroyed house after the earthquake, in Samandag, southern Turkey (Francisco Seco/AP/PA)
Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 08:35
Sarah El Deeb and Susan Fraser, Associated Press

More than 10 days after the powerful earthquake struck, rescuers overnight pulled out a child, a woman and two men alive from wreckage.

The latest rescues came as crews began clearing up debris in cities devastated by the earthquake.

Neslihan Kilic, a 29-year-old mother of two, was removed from the rubble of a building in Kahramanmaras, after being trapped for 258 hours when a forklift operator lifted her bed and noticed her hand move, the private DHA news agency reported late on Thursday.

Just when our hopes were over, we reached our brother Osman at the 260th hour

Her father, Cuma Yalcinoz, had been waiting outside the building. “I believed she would come out,” he said. “I had a feeling.” Ms Kilic’s husband and children were still missing.

In the city of Antakya, police rescue crews found 12-year-old Osman alive after retrieving 17 bodies from a collapsed building.

“Just when our hopes were over, we reached our brother Osman at the 260th hour,” police rescue team leader Okan Tosun told DHA.

An hour later, crews reached two men inside the debris of a collapsed hospital in Antakya.

One of them, Mustafa Avci, used the mobile phone of a rescuer to call his brother and ask about family members.

“Have they all survived?” he asked. “Let me hear their voices.”

The Turkish disaster management agency has updated the death toll from the powerful earthquake in Turkey to 38,044, raising the overall number of fatalities in both Turkey and Syria to 41,732.

The death toll is certain to increase further as search teams retrieve more bodies amid the devastation.

The powerful 7.8 earthquake has become Turkey’s deadliest disaster in modern history.

More in this section

South Korean defence minister denies Vietnam War massacres South Korean defence minister denies Vietnam War massacres
Japan aborts launch of flagship rocket carrying experimental defence sensor Japan aborts launch of flagship rocket carrying experimental defence sensor
Death toll from New Zealand cyclone reaches eight Death toll from New Zealand cyclone reaches eight
EarthquakePlace: International
US Air Force B-1B bombers, center, F-22 fighter jets and South Korean Air Force F-35 fighter jets, bottom, fly over South Korea Peninsula during a joint air drill in South Korea (South Korean Defence Ministry via AP/PA)

North Korea threatens ‘unprecedented’ response to South-US drills

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.293 s