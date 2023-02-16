Head of Nato visits Turkey, pledges ongoing support

UN officials have warned the number of people killed could exceed 50,000.
Head of Nato visits Turkey, pledges ongoing support

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has visited Turkey and said the bloc will continue helping the region in the aftermath of recent earthquakes (James Manning/PA)

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 13:48
Nina Lloyd, PA

The head of Nato visited Turkey in a show of solidarity following the devastating earthquake.

Secretary general Jens Stoltenberg pledged ongoing support as he met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Thursday.

Describing the tragedy as the “deadliest natural disaster on alliance territory since the foundation of Nato”, Mr Stoltenberg said the bloc will continue helping to set up temporary housing and will deploy aircraft to perform medical evacuations.

“Thousands of emergency response personnel have been deployed to Turkey to support the relief efforts, including with search and rescue teams, firefighters, medical personnel and seismic experts,” he said.

“Nato allies continue to provide support; military aircraft from the Netherlands, Norway, the UK and the United States are working day and night to transport international aid to Turkey, and perform medical evacuations.

“Other allies like Albania, Canada and Germany are providing financial and other types of aid; and across Nato, ordinary citizens are raising millions of euros in support to Turkey. This is true and deep solidarity.

“I also welcome the contributions of our invitees Finland and Sweden, showing solidarity in action,” he said.

Emergency supplies are loaded on to a plane at Heathrow airport bound for Turkey (Goods for Good/PA)

The death toll of the earthquake is now believed to have surpassed 35,000 people in Turkey, according to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

UN officials have warned the number of people killed could exceed 50,000.

Johan Mooij, World Vision’s Syria response director, said: “Syrian children are again at risk of being forgotten following the aftermath of this unimaginable crisis.

“It is not enough that they have suffered from almost 12 years of war and destruction, this massive earthquake has added another complexity to their young lives, in certain cases even taking their loved ones from them.

“It is urgent that we address the needs of unaccompanied children, to ensure they can still receive the care they desperately need in north-west Syria.”

Read More

Norway to donate €6.9bn to war-torn Ukraine over five years

More in this section

Nicola Bulley missing Nicola Bulley’s family plea for end to speculation over her private life
Norway to donate €6.9bn to war-torn Ukraine over five years Norway to donate €6.9bn to war-torn Ukraine over five years
David Smith court case Berlin spy had ‘ongoing relationship’ with Russia and was ‘paid for treachery’
EarthquakePlace: UK
Pro-Russian demonstrators call for Serbia to reject the recognition of Kosovo as an independent country (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Five men ‘linked to Wagner Group’ arrested after protest over Kosovo

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.227 s