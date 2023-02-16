Head of Nato visits Turkey, pledges ongoing support

The head of Nato visited Turkey in a show of solidarity following the devastating earthquake.

Secretary general Jens Stoltenberg pledged ongoing support as he met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Thursday.

Describing the tragedy as the “deadliest natural disaster on alliance territory since the foundation of Nato”, Mr Stoltenberg said the bloc will continue helping to set up temporary housing and will deploy aircraft to perform medical evacuations.

“Thousands of emergency response personnel have been deployed to Turkey to support the relief efforts, including with search and rescue teams, firefighters, medical personnel and seismic experts,” he said.

“Nato allies continue to provide support; military aircraft from the Netherlands, Norway, the UK and the United States are working day and night to transport international aid to Turkey, and perform medical evacuations.

“Other allies like Albania, Canada and Germany are providing financial and other types of aid; and across Nato, ordinary citizens are raising millions of euros in support to Turkey. This is true and deep solidarity.

“I also welcome the contributions of our invitees Finland and Sweden, showing solidarity in action,” he said.

Emergency supplies are loaded on to a plane at Heathrow airport bound for Turkey (Goods for Good/PA)

The death toll of the earthquake is now believed to have surpassed 35,000 people in Turkey, according to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

UN officials have warned the number of people killed could exceed 50,000.

Johan Mooij, World Vision’s Syria response director, said: “Syrian children are again at risk of being forgotten following the aftermath of this unimaginable crisis.

“It is not enough that they have suffered from almost 12 years of war and destruction, this massive earthquake has added another complexity to their young lives, in certain cases even taking their loved ones from them.

“It is urgent that we address the needs of unaccompanied children, to ensure they can still receive the care they desperately need in north-west Syria.”