Nicola Bulley’s family plea for end to speculation over her private life

"We, as a family, believe that the public focus has become distracted from finding Nikki, and more about speculation and rumours into her and Paul's private life."
Nicola Bulley (Handout/PA)

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 14:16
Josh Payne and Pat Hurst, PA

The family of Nicola Bulley have called for an end to the “speculation and rumours” about her private life.

Their plea came after Lancashire Police were criticised for disclosing that the mother-of-two suffered “some significant issues with alcohol” in the past, which had resurfaced over recent months.

Senior officers said on Wednesday that Ms Bulley was “vulnerable” and classed by police as a “high-risk” missing person immediately after her partner Paul Ansell reported her disappearance.

But in a statement issued through the force on Thursday, Ms Bulley’s family said: “We, as a family, believe that the public focus has become distracted from finding Nikki, and more about speculation and rumours into her and Paul’s private life.

“As a family, we were aware beforehand that Lancashire Police, last night, released a statement with some personal details about our Nikki.

“Although we know that Nikki would not have wanted this, there are people out there speculating and threatening to sell stories about her. This is appalling and needs to stop.”

