The girl’s parents and the boy’s mother were in the public gallery for the hearing, which lasted just under half an hour, and both mothers appeared tearful.
Trial date fixed for teenagers charged with murder of Brianna Ghey

Brianna Ghey (Handout/PA)

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 11:13
Eleanor Barlow, PA

A trial date has been fixed for a boy and girl charged with the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.

The two 15-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via videolink on Thursday.

They were charged on Wednesday following the death of Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, Cheshire, who was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at shortly after 3pm on Saturday.

The teenagers, who appeared on separate videolinks from youth detention accommodation and were both accompanied by an adult, spoke to confirm their names and dates of birth.

The girl's parents and the boy's mother were in the public gallery for the hearing, which lasted just under half an hour, and both mothers appeared tearful.

Judge David Aubrey KC fixed a trial date for July 10, with the case expected to last about three weeks.

He remanded them both into youth detention accommodation ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on May 2.

Vigils have been held across the country for Brianna, a transgender girl.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Department for Education building in London on Wednesday evening, where a minute’s silence was held and flowers and a sign saying “RIP Brianna” were left at the door of the building.

Hundreds attend vigils in Dublin and Belfast in memory of Brianna Ghey

