Nicola Sturgeon expected to resign as Scottish first minister

The Scottish National Party leader will give a press conference at her official residence Bute House in Edinburgh at 11am.
Nicola Sturgeon expected to resign as Scottish first minister

Nicola Sturgeon will give a press conference at 11am. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 10:05
Craig Paton

Nicola Sturgeon will stand down as First Minister of Scotland after eight years, the BBC has reported.

Ms Sturgeon will speak at a hastily arranged press conference from her residence at Bute House in Edinburgh at 11am.

It is not yet clear if she will stand down immediately, or continue in the role until a new Scottish National Party (SNP) leader is elected.

BBC chief political correspondent Nick Eardley reported a source close to Ms Sturgeon saying: “She’s had enough.” 

Ms Sturgeon will leave office as the longest-serving and first female first minister since the creation of the Scottish Parliament, a time which saw her lead the SNP to repeated election victories at UK, Scottish and local level.

However, she has been mired in controversy in recent months as her Government sought to push through gender reforms, only for them to be blocked by the UK Government.

And recent weeks have seen her forced to deal with the housing of transgender prisoners in women’s facilities.

Rising to power unopposed after the ill-fated independence referendum in 2014, Nicola Sturgeon took over from Alex Salmond, the mentor with whom she would come into conflict in the years to come over the handling of sexual harassment allegations made against him.

But Ms Sturgeon stands down without realising her key political mission – independence for Scotland.

Her party will meet next month to discuss the holding of treating the next UK election as a “de facto referendum”, with more than 50% of the vote being considered a mandate to begin negotiations for Scotland to become an independent country.

Read More

Jeremy Corbyn ‘will not stand at next election as Labour Party candidate’, says Keir Starmer

More in this section

Nicola Bulley: Timeline of events since her disappearance Nicola Bulley: Timeline of events since her disappearance
Antisemitism in Labour Jeremy Corbyn ‘will not stand at next election as Labour Party candidate’, says Keir Starmer
Rare video of 1986 dive through Titanic wreckage being released Rare video of 1986 dive through Titanic wreckage being released
#British government
A house damaged by Russian shelling in the city centre of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine (Libkos/AP)

Russian forces struggle to make headway in eastern Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.366 s