Rare video of 1986 dive through Titanic wreckage being released

The release of the footage is in conjunction with the 25th anniversary release on February 10 of the remastered version of the Academy Award-winning film Titanic.
An underwater remote vehicle examines an open window of the Titanic 12,500ft below the surface of the ocean, 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, in 1986 (Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution via AP)
Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 08:40
Associated Press Reporter

Rare and in some cases never before publicly seen video of the 1986 dive through the wreckage of the Titanic is being released.

The more than 80 minutes of footage on the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution’s (WHOI) YouTube channel chronicles some of the remarkable achievements of the dive led by Robert Ballard that marked the first time human eyes had seen the giant ocean liner since it struck an iceberg and sank in the frigid North Atlantic in April 1912.

The bow of the Titanic 12,500ft below the surface of the ocean, 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, in 1986 (Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution via AP)

About 1,500 people died during the ship’s maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City.

A team from the Massachusetts-based WHOI, in partnership with the French oceanographic exploration organisation Institut francais de recherche pour l’exploitation de la mer, discovered the final resting place of the ship in 12,400 feet (3,780 metres) of water on September 1 1985 using a towed underwater camera.

Nine months later, a WHOI team returned to the site in the famous three-person research submersible Alvin and the remotely operated underwater exploration vehicle Jason Jr, which took images of the ship’s interior.

The deck of the Titanic 12,500ft below the surface of the ocean (Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution via AP)

“More than a century after the loss of Titanic, the human stories embodied in the great ship continue to resonate,” ocean explorer and filmmaker James Cameron said in a statement.

“Like many, I was transfixed when Alvin and Jason Jr ventured down to and inside the wreck. By releasing this footage, WHOI is helping tell an important part of a story that spans generations and circles the globe.”

The footage will premiere on YouTube at 00.30 on Thursday and can be watched here

TitanicPlace: International
