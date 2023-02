Ukraine to top agenda at Nato gathering

Ukraine will be top of the agenda at a Nato meeting in Brussels.

The second day of the gathering of Nato defence ministers comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy toured London, Paris and Brussels as part of efforts to convince allies to arm Kyiv with fighter planes.

The request, which comes as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches, is the latest plea from Mr Zelenskyy to Western allies.

The UK is set to become the first nation to start training Ukrainian pilots on Nato-standard aircraft, but the government has indicated that any possibility of Britain lending jets to Kyiv is a long-term prospect.

British defence secretary Ben Wallace, who met with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov on Tuesday, said that Western allies would continue to “stand in solidarity” with the war-torn country.

“I am very pleased to be back at Nato to continue the vital work to support Ukraine, as well as meeting with my defence counterparts.

“Our important work is ongoing, the UK and our Allies will stand in solidarity with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to London (Peter Nicholls/PA)

It comes as Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg warned this week that the alliance sees “no sign whatsoever that President Putin is preparing for peace”.

But the meeting also comes amid the backdrop of fresh tensions with China after the US shot down four balloons flying in its airspace this month, with Washington declaring one of them to be a piece of Chinese spyware.

Last year’s conference, held just before Russia invaded Ukraine, was dominated by concerns over the prospect of conflict in the region.

Attendance at the summit may provide an opportunity for British prime minister Rishi Sunak to hold face-to-face talks with EU leaders as part of efforts towards bringing to an end the row over post-Brexit arrangements in the region.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are all expected to attend the conference, which will largely focus on the war in Ukraine.

Despite optimism that a deal could be in sight, British officials were not expecting an announcement this week.