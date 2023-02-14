Candle-lit vigils to be held for Brianna Ghey after fatal stabbing

Candle-lit vigils are set to be take place across the UK and Ireland in memory of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, who was fatally stabbed in a park in England.

The teenager, from Birchwood in Warrington, Cheshire, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of her murder and remain in custody, Cheshire Police said.

Police forensics officers at the scene in Culcheth Linear Park (Jason Roberts/PA)

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up to help Brianna’s family has passed £67,000 in donations just one day after it was set up.

The victim, who had a large following on social media site TikTok, was a transgender girl but police said there is no evidence to suggest her death was a hate crime.

A vigil will take place in Dublin tomorrow evening to pay tribute to Brianna. It will take place at 6pm at the Spire on O'Connell Street. The event is being organised by Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin.

The group said: "Now is the time to speak up. Now is the time to get organised, attend protests and very loudly show your support for your trans siblings."

Over the coming days, vigils organised by members of the transgender community will also take place in London, Glasgow, Leeds and Belfast – with events in Liverpool and Bristol due to take place on Tuesday evening.

In a tribute issued after Brianna’s death on behalf of her family, they said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

The statement continued: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

A number of police vans were seen parked in the surrounding area after the incident, with a number of uniformed officers patrolling the park.

Floral tributes left at the scene on Monday (Jason Roberts/PA)

A large section of the area was cordoned off by police tape, and police dogs were also seen at the scene.

The headteacher at Brianna’s school, Birchwood Community High School, said they were “shocked and truly devastated” by her death.

A number of schoolchildren, still in their school uniforms, placed flowers at the police cordon at the entrance to the park on Monday.