‘Unidentified object’ downed over Lake Huron

The remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, on February 4 (Chad Fish/AP)
Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 21:26
Associated Press

US officials said an “unidentified object” has been shot down, for the third time in as many days, this time over Lake Huron, after earlier downings in Alaska and Canada.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin tweeted that “the object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard”.

A US official confirmed the shootdown.

US and Canadian authorities earlier on Sunday restricted some airspace over the lake, near the Canadian border, as aircraft were scrambled to intercept and try to identify the object.

Pope Francis expressed concern for the jailed bishop at his weekly blessing (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

