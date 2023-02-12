Pope Francis expresses concern for Nicaraguan bishop jailed for 26 years

Pope Francis expresses concern for Nicaraguan bishop jailed for 26 years
Pope Francis expressed concern for the jailed bishop at his weekly blessing (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 18:28
Associated Press reporters

Pope Francis on Sunday expressed sadness and worry at the news that a Roman Catholic bishop had been sentenced to 26 years in prison in Nicaragua.

The jailing of Bishop Rolando Alvarez, an outspoken critic of the Nicaraguan government, is believed to be the latest move against the Catholic Church and government opponents.

Mr Alvarez was sentenced on Friday, after refusing to get on a flight to the United States with 222 other prisoners, all opponents of the president, Daniel Ortega.

In addition to his prison term, Mr Alvarez was stripped of his Nicaraguan citizenship.

The news that arrived from Nicaragua has saddened me no little

“The news that arrived from Nicaragua has saddened me no little,” the pontiff told the faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square for the traditional Sunday blessing, expressing both his love and concern for Mr Alvarez.

He called on the faithful to pray for the politicians responsible “to open their hearts”.

Mr Alvarez was arrested in August along with several other priests and lay people.

President Ortega ordered the mass release of political leaders, priests, students and activists widely considered political prisoners and had some of them put on a flight to Washington on Thursday.

Mr Ortega said Mr Alvarez refused to board without being able to consult with other bishops.

Nicaragua’s president called Mr Alvarez’s refusal “an absurd thing”.

The bishop, who had been held under house arrest, was then taken to the nearby La Modelo prison.

More in this section

Former foreign minister Christodoulides wins race to be president of Cyprus Former foreign minister Christodoulides wins race to be president of Cyprus
Hundreds of thousands march over Madrid’s healthcare system Hundreds of thousands march over Madrid’s healthcare system
Former foreign minister leading Cyprus presidential election, exit polls show Former foreign minister leading Cyprus presidential election, exit polls show
NicaraguaPlace: International
Yellow ribbons have been tied to a bridge over the River Wyre (Peter Byrne/PA)

Handwritten messages on yellow ribbons left for missing mother Nicola Bulley

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.245 s