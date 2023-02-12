Handwritten messages on yellow ribbons left for missing mother Nicola Bulley

It comes as the search for Ms Bulley, 45, a mortgage adviser from Inskip, has entered the 17th day.
Handwritten messages on yellow ribbons left for missing mother Nicola Bulley
Yellow ribbons have been tied to a bridge over the River Wyre (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 17:57
Laura Parnaby, PA

Friends and family have shown missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley has not been forgotten by leaving yellow ribbons with handwritten messages on a bridge close to where she disappeared.

Ms Bulley vanished on January 27 while walking her springer spaniel Willow in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire, shortly after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

Ribbons with messages including “We need you home Nicola”, “praying for your safe return” and “I love you” have been tied to a footbridge over the River Wyre.

A yellow ribbon with a message for Nicola Bulley (Peter Byrne/PA)

A large poster with a photograph of Ms Bulley has also been attached to the railings.

It comes as the search for Ms Bulley, 45, a mortgage adviser from Inskip, has entered the 17th day.

Lancashire Police are continuing to trawl the River Wyre towards the sea at Morecambe Bay, working on one hypothesis that Ms Bulley could have fallen in.

Nicola Bulley vanished on January 27 (Peter Byrne/PA).

The search has been aided by specialists and divers from HM Coastguard, mountain rescue and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, with sniffer dogs, drones and police helicopters.

Ms Bulley’s partner, Paul Ansell, said he wants to keep “all options open” about her disappearance, but his “gut instinct” tells him she is not in the river.

He described Ms Bulley as “fun”, “loving”, “the most loyal friend you could ever have” and an “exceptional mum” who “absolutely adores our girls”.

Read More

Watch: Firefighters film dramatic moment two people rescued from rubble

More in this section

Former foreign minister Christodoulides wins race to be president of Cyprus Former foreign minister Christodoulides wins race to be president of Cyprus
Hundreds of thousands march over Madrid’s healthcare system Hundreds of thousands march over Madrid’s healthcare system
Former foreign minister leading Cyprus presidential election, exit polls show Former foreign minister leading Cyprus presidential election, exit polls show
BulleyPlace: UKPlace: North West
Pope Francis expressed concern for the jailed bishop at his weekly blessing (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Pope Francis expresses concern for Nicaraguan bishop jailed for 26 years

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.232 s