Israeli police seal up home of Jerusalem attacker’s family

Israeli police seal up home of Jerusalem attacker’s family

A Palestinian man ploughed his car into a crowded bus stop in east Jerusalem on Friday, killing three people, including two young boys, and injuring several other people (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 08:11
Associated Press reporters

Security personnel have sealed up the family home of a Palestinian man who crashed his car into a Jerusalem bus stop, killing three Israelis and injuring several others, Israeli police said on Sunday.

They released a video showing officers and soldiers welding the doors and windows of the apartment in east Jerusalem shut.

Women mourn at the funeral of eight-year-old Asher Menahem Paley (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

The action came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the dwelling to be sealed immediately after Friday’s attack. It was the first step ahead of the possible demolition of the apartment.

Three Israelis, including young brothers aged eight and six, were killed when Palestinian driver Hussein Qaraqa careered into a bus stop in the east Jerusalem settlement of Ramot.

Asher and Yaakov Paley’s father was one of five people injured in the incident.

Qaraqa was killed by police at the scene.

Police had arrested and interrogated the 32-year-old’s family almost immediately after he carried out Friday’s deadly attack.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews mourn at Asher Menahem Paley’s funeral (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

They said a court had extended the detention of his two brothers and that the investigation was continuing.

Qaraqa’s family said he had been diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder and had been released from a hospital just two days before the incident.

Israel says demolishing Palestinian attackers’ homes serves as a deterrent meant to prevent future attacks. But human rights groups say the practice amounts to collective punishment and leaves relatives who had nothing to do with the attack homeless.

Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians seek east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, as capital of a future state.

More in this section

Diplomats battle it out in run-off for Cyprus’s presidency Diplomats battle it out in run-off for Cyprus’s presidency
Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll likely to ‘more than double’, UN says Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll likely to ‘more than double’, UN says
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada
CarPlace: International
Israeli police seal up home of Jerusalem attacker’s family

Neutral Austria under pressure to be tougher with Russia

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.226 s