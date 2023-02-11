Rescuers find five members of single family alive in rubble days after quake

Turkish rescue workers carry Ergin Guzeloglan, 36, to an ambulance after pulled him out from a collapsed building five days after an earthquake in Hatay, southern Turkey (AP)
Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 11:04
AP Reporters

Rescue teams in Turkey have pulled five members of a single family alive from the wreckage of their home, 129 hours after a powerful earthquake struck the region.

Rescuers first extricated mother and daugher Havva and Fatmagul Aslan from a mound of debris in the hard-hit town of Nurdag, in Gaziantep province, HaberTurk reported.

The teams later reached the father, Hasan Aslan, but the man insisted that his other daughter, Zeynep, and son Saltik Bugra be saved first, the station said.

(PA Graphics)

Hasan was brought out last. Rescuers cheered and chanted “God is Great!” as the man was transported into an ambulance.

The death toll from the devastating quake that struck the border region of Turkey and Syria is now approaching 25,000.

<p>Mesut Hançer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter, Irmak. Picture: Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images</p>

‘My eyes were full of tears’: shooting the defining image of the Turkey earthquake

