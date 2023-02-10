Two killed, five injured in suspected car-ramming in east Jerusalem

Two killed, five injured in suspected car-ramming in east Jerusalem
Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team and Israeli police forensic team work at the site of a car-ramming attack at a bus stop in Ramot (AP)
Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 12:54
AP Reporters

Israeli police have said that a suspected car-ramming in east Jerusalem has killed two people and wounded five others.

The police did not immediately identify those killed, but medics said earlier that two children, aged five and six, were in a critical condition.

There was no word on the identity or the condition of the suspected assailant, who was shot at the scene at a bus stop in Ramot, a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem.

The apparent rampage on Friday marked the latest escalation during a period of heightened tensions in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

Forensic officers work at the site of the incident, at a bus stop (AP)

Tensions have soared in the Israeli-annexed eastern half of the city, following a Palestinian shooting attack on January 27 that killed seven people in the deadliest attack in Jerusalem in over a decade.

The Islamic militant groups Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, praised the suspected attack but did not immediately claim responsibility.

Footage from the scene showed police and paramedics swarming a mangled blue Mazda that had slammed into a bus stop. Bloodied bodies lay strewn along the way.

Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians seek east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, as a capital of their future state.

