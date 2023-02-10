Moldovan prime minister resigns and government collapses

Moldova’s government has collapsed following the resignation of pro-Western Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbour, Ukraine.

Ms Gavrilita told a news conference that the “time has come for me to announce my resignation” and said no-one had expected her government, elected in the summer of 2021, “would have to manage so many crises caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine”.