Missing Dennis the Menace statue found in lake

Missing Dennis the Menace statue found in lake
Monterey’s Dennis the Menace statue (Tess Kenny/Monterey Herald via AP)
Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 21:37
Associated Press Reporter

A statue of comic strip character Dennis the Menace that was stolen from a park in Monterey, California, last summer has been found submerged in a nearby lake.

“Today is a happy day!” Monterey County sheriff Tina Nieto said at a press conference where the statue was wheeled in on a cart.

The sheriff’s dive team found the 3ft-tall statue in Roberts Lake after Monterey city police received an anonymous tip about its location.

We're giving you back Dennis. Don't let him get stolen again

Dennis the Menace has a big but oddly troubled local connection.

His creator, Hank Ketcham, was a long-time resident of Monterey County and died there in 2001.

The park’s original statue was stolen in 2006 and has not been found. Its replacement was stolen in August 2022 by someone who cut through its foot to remove it.

In the years between the two thefts a Dennis the Menace statue was found in a Florida scrapyard and was sent to Monterey, where officials determined it was not the right one, KSBW reported.

A news conference announcing the Dennis the Menace statue has been recovered (Tess Kenny/Monterey Herald via AP)

It had actually been taken from a Florida children’s hospital.

The hospital allowed Monterey to keep that statue, which is now in front of a city parks building.

Ms Nieto said it is believed the statue found in the lake is the most recently stolen Dennis the Menace because its foot is damaged.

“We’re giving you back Dennis,” she told Monterey assistant chief Mike Bruno. “Don’t let him get stolen again.”

More in this section

Nicaraguan Seed-Finch in Costa Rica ‘Finch-smuggling kingpin’ jailed in New York
South Africa’s Ramaphosa declares ‘state of disaster’ amid electricity crisis South Africa’s Ramaphosa declares ‘state of disaster’ amid electricity crisis
Chocolate and Vanilla Cheesecake New York woman convicted over poisoned cheesecake identity theft bid
statuePlace: International
Aerial photo showing the destruction in a city in southern Turkey (IHA via AP)

Push to find survivors of ‘disaster of the century’ as death toll tops 20,000

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.242 s