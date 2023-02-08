Farmers drive hundreds of tractors to Paris to protest against pesticide ban

Farmers drive hundreds of tractors to Paris to protest against pesticide ban
Tractors park in front of the Grand Palais museum, left, in Paris on Wednesday (Christophe Ena/AP)
Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 11:45
Associated Press reporters

Hundreds of farmers have driven their tractors through Paris to amplify their demand to be allowed to use banned pesticides on sugar beets and other crops to ensure “food sovereignty” for France.

Entering the French capital through a southern gateway, the farmers’ convoy rolled to the gold-domed Invalides monument, site of Napoleon’s tomb.

The farmers were protesting against what the national farming union FNSEA claims will be the disappearance of French farmers, who are competing with cheaper imported products and facing multiple other challenges.

A tractor drives past the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday (Christophe Ena/AP)

The French government decided last month to ban the use of neonicotinoids, which are chemicals used to kill infects that eat plants, following a decision by the European Court of Justice to end a dispensation granted for the class of insecticides.

Farmers notably fear for their sugar beet crops.

The European Union’s executive commission wants to ensure that at least 25% of agricultural land across the 27-nation bloc is reserved for organic farming, compared to 8% in 2020.

Tractors park in front of the Grand Palais museum (Christophe Ena/AP)

“At this rate, French agriculture will disappear,” France 3, a regional television station, quoted Damien Greffin, FNSEA president for the Paris region, as saying.

Mr Greffin said Napoleon’s tomb, with a large field stretching before it, is not just a practical site for tractors to gather – but also symbolic because Napoleon imported sugar beets from Poland to ensure France’s sugar independence.

