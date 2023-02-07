France hit by more strikes as part of protest against raising pension age

France hit by more strikes as part of protest against raising pension age
A passenger waits at the Gare de Lyon station in Paris as services were disrupted by strike action (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 10:24
Associated Press reporters

Public transportation, schools and electricity, oil and gas supplies were disrupted in France as demonstrators were taking to the streets for a third round of nationwide strikes and protests against the government’s pension reform plans.

The demonstrations on Tuesday come a day after the debate on the Bill started in parliament.

Last week, an estimated 1.27 million people demonstrated, according to authorities, more than in the first big protest day on January 19.

More demonstrations, called by France’s eight main unions, were planned for Saturday.

A commuter walks on a platform at the Gare de Lyon station where services are restricted because of strike action (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Rail operator SNCF said train traffic was severely disrupted on Tuesday across the country, including on its high-speed network. International lines to Britain and Switzerland were affected. The Paris metro was also disrupted.

Power producer EDF said the protest movement led to temporarily reducing electricity supplies, without causing blackouts.

More than half of the workforce was on strike at the TotalEnergies refineries, according to the company.

Many teachers were also on strike in parts of France, including in Paris, while some other regions were on school break.

President Emmanuel Macron vowed to go ahead with the changes, despite opinion polls showing growing opposition.

A heated debate started on Monday in parliament, as more than 20,000 amendments have been proposed by opposition lawmakers — mostly by the left-wing Nupes coalition.

The Bill would gradually increase the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 and accelerate a planned measure providing that people must have worked for at least 43 years to be entitled to a full pension, among other measures.

The debate at the National Assembly and the Senate is expected to last several weeks.

More in this section

Pilots survive after converted airliner crashes on firefighting mission Pilots survive after converted airliner crashes on firefighting mission
Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif orders lifting of country’s ban on Wikipedia Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif orders lifting of country’s ban on Wikipedia
Kim Jong Un Kim Jong Un orders North Korean military to expand combat exercises
PensionsPlace: International
Relatives stand by the coffin of Eduard Strauss, a Ukrainian serviceman who died in combat last month during his funeral in Irpin, Ukraine (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Russian shelling paving the way for fresh offensive, say Ukrainian officials

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.31 s