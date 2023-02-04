Dozens of soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

Dozens of soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap
Ukrainian servicemen close to the border with Belarus (Daniel Cole/AP)
Sat, 04 Feb, 2023 - 10:35
Associated Press Reporter

Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war have returned home following a prisoner swap, officials on both sides said.

Top Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that 116 Ukrainians were freed.

He said the released POWs include troops who held out in Mariupol during Moscow’s long siege that reduced the southern port city to ruins, as well as guerrilla fighters from the Kherson region and snipers captured during the ongoing fierce battles for the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Russian defence officials, meanwhile, announced that 63 Russian troops had returned from Ukraine following the swap, including some “special category” prisoners whose release was secured following mediation by the United Arab Emirates.

A statement issued by the Russian Defence Ministry did not provide details about these “special category” captives.

More in this section

Pope highlights plight of women as he continues South Sudan visit Pope highlights plight of women as he continues South Sudan visit
China urges calm amid balloon row as Blinken cancels Beijing trip China urges calm amid balloon row as Blinken cancels Beijing trip
Sixth officer fired after beating death of Tyre Nichols Sixth officer fired after beating death of Tyre Nichols
RussiaPlace: International
<p>Search teams from Lancashire Constabulary are continuing to search for Nicola Bulley (Family handout/PA)</p>

Nicole Bulley: Family and friends question police theory that missing dog walker fell in river

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s