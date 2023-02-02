Sony chief financial officer to lead electronic giant as president

Sony chief financial officer to lead electronic giant as president
Sony has appointed a veteran executive as its president to lead the Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate through times of change (Daniel Krason/Alamy/PA)
Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 07:24
Yuri Kageyama, Associated Press

Sony has appointed a veteran executive as its president to lead the Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate through times of change.

Hiroki Totoki, Sony’s chief financial officer, will become president and chief operating officer, Sony said in a statement.

Kenichiro Yoshida remains chairman and chief executive, signalling continuity at the Tokyo-based maker of PlayStation consoles, Bravia TVs and Spider-Man movies.

Sony is forecast to report a decline in earnings in its corporate results update later in the day.

I would like to create a positive spiral that begins with Sony being chosen by customers, which then energises our employees, enables us to attract more new talent, increases our corporate value and ultimately enables us to give back to society

Mr Yoshida proposed the executive change to strengthen Sony’s management across its diverse operations last year. It won unanimous board approval on Thursday.

Sony, for decades synonymous with Japan’s technological prowess, brought mobile entertainment to the world with the music-on-the-move Walkman more than four decades ago.

In recent years it has been criticised as struggling to co-ordinate its sprawling operations spanning video games and music to digital cameras and robot dogs.

Mr Totoki said he will try to live up to the challenge.

“I would like to create a positive spiral that begins with Sony being chosen by customers, which then energises our employees, enables us to attract more new talent, increases our corporate value and ultimately enables us to give back to society,” he said.

More in this section

Race to vaccinate rare wild monkeys gives hope for their survival Race to vaccinate rare wild monkeys gives hope for their survival
David Holden court case - Belfast Veteran convicted of Troubles killing set to be sentenced
RowVaughn Wells Mourners celebrate Tyre Nichols’ life and voice outrage at police brutality
SonyDigitalPlace: International
A police car sits at an entrance at Dallas Zoo (Shakfat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/AP)

Stolen monkeys get fed and snuggle up after arriving back at Dallas Zoo

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.267 s