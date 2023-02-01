‘No classified documents’ found in search of Biden’s holiday home

‘No classified documents’ found in search of Biden’s holiday home
President Joe Biden’s holiday home was searched (Evan Vucci/AP)
Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 18:10
Eric Tucker and Colleen Long, Associated Press

The FBI has searched Joe Biden’s holiday home in Delaware without finding any classified documents, the president’s personal lawyer said.

Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Mr Biden’s time as vice president for review.

Bob Bauer said FBI agents spent three-and-a-half hours searching the home and that, “no documents with classified markings were found”.

He added: “Consistent with the process in Wilmington, the DOJ took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as vice president.”

Wednesday’s search marked the third time in as many months that agents have scoured Mr Biden’s property in search of classified documents that he may have improperly held.

More in this section

Andrew Tate detained for further 30-days after Romanian court rejects appeal Andrew Tate detained for further 30-days after Romanian court rejects appeal
Joe Biden FBI searches Biden’s beachside home for classified documents
Erdogan: Sweden will not join Nato if Koran-burning is allowed to continue Erdogan: Sweden will not join Nato if Koran-burning is allowed to continue
BidenPlace: International
‘No classified documents’ found in search of Biden’s holiday home

Russian arms dealer, his son and companies hit with US sanctions

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.208 s