Netflix unveils details of password sharing crackdown

'Primary locations' are set to become a key part of Netflix's crackdown on password sharing as the first details of the plan were revealed.

The streaming giant announced plans to prevent account holders from sharing their access details with friends and family members in the middle of 2022.

It is reported that the company believes by putting an end to account sharing, it will bring a substantial increase in revenue, with an estimated 33% of users sharing passwords as of March 2022.

While there has not been an exact date for when the crackdown will begin in Ireland, testing in South America and parts of North America has revealed what the company is planning.

Netflix accounts will still be shareable — but only within one household or ‘primary location’. To ensure that their devices are associated with their primary location, Netflix will ask users to connect to the internet at their primary location, open the Netflix app or website, and watch something at least once every 31 days.

Crucially, Netflix will prompt users who try to sign into your account elsewhere to sign up for their own account instead and block their access until they do.

Travelling

Netflix have also changed how account holders will be able to access content while travelling.

A post from the company’s FAQ page explains: “If you are traveling or live between different homes, we want you to be able to enjoy Netflix anywhere, anytime. If you are the primary account owner (or live with them), you shouldn’t need to verify your device to watch Netflix.”

However, there may be times when Netflix detect you outside of your home network and block access, though they have a workaround if this is the case.

Users who want to use Netflix on a hotel smart TV, company laptop, or another device can request a temporary code from the service when signing in.

This will give them access to their account for seven consecutive days.

Users will need to sign in to their home wifi network at least once every 31 days to ensure they become ‘trusted devices’ — which Netflix says will remain unblocked.