Prosecutors rule out terrorism as motive for Brussels knife attack

A knife-wielding man who wounded three people at a major underground railway station in the Belgian capital Brussels has been charged with attempted murder in an attack that wasn’t considered to be terrorism, prosecutors said.

Social media posts on Monday evening showed video of police with their guns pointed at a man at Schuman station, while images pictured another man wrapped in a foil blanket as he was attended to by paramedics. One victim’s wounds were said to be “life-threatening”.