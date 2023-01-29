Ukrainian soldiers pictured arriving in UK for tank training

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) shared photographs of people exiting an RAF plane on Sunday to announce the arrivals.
Ukrainian soldiers have landed in the UK to learn how to use British Challenger 2 tanks against their Russian invaders (PA)
Sun, 29 Jan, 2023 - 15:45
Lucas Cumiskey, PA

Ukrainian soldiers have landed in the UK to learn how to use British Challenger 2 tanks against their Russian invaders.

The troops will begin training on Monday, the Government said.

The MoD tweeted: “Ukrainian tank crews have arrived in the UK to begin training for their continued fight against Russia.

“The UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine alongside global partner nations – demonstrating the strength of support for Ukraine, internationally.”

On Thursday, defence minister Alex Chalk told the House of Commons the UK would begin teaching Ukrainian soldiers how to use and fix the tanks “next week, on Monday”.

He said the “intention” is for the Challenger 2s to arrive in Ukraine “at the end of March”.

Before then, Mr Chalk said there will be a “really significant programme of training, not just for the tank crews who are to operate this vehicle but also for those who will be charged with maintaining it”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to send around 14 Challenger 2s to Ukraine.

After weeks of diplomatic deadlock, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday approved the supply of German Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.

Germany also allowed other allies operating Leopard 2s to re-export them to Ukraine.

The US said it will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks.

Latest

