Boy, 16, charged with murder over fatal stabbing of teenage girl

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Northumberland.

Holly Newton, 15, of Haltwhistle, was found injured in the Priestpopple area of Hexham shortly after 5.10pm on Friday and later died in hospital.

A 16-year-old boy, who was also taken to hospital, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Holly still had so much left to look forward to in life, and this tragic incident has left her family devastated beyond words

Another 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon and will appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Monday.

The suspect and the victim were known to each other, police have said.

Northumbria Police said: “Holly still had so much left to look forward to in life, and this tragic incident has left her family devastated beyond words.

“Our thoughts are with both families involved and their loved ones as we continue to support them in every way we can.

Holly was stabbed in Priestpopple in Hexham (Alamy/PA)

“The investigation is ongoing, and we would like to thank the people of Hexham – and beyond – who have greatly assisted with our inquiries and shown their support.

“While our inquiries continue, we do believe all those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

“Officers will remain in the area over the coming days, and we would encourage anyone with concerns to speak directly with them.”