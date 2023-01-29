Turkey issues Europe travel warning after protests

Turkey issues Europe travel warning after protests
Turkey has issued a warning to its citizens living in or planning to travel to European countries, citing Islamophobia and anti-Turkish demonstrations (Francisco Seco/AP)
Sun, 29 Jan, 2023 - 08:34
Associated Press reporters

Turkey has issued a warning to its citizens living in or planning to travel to European countries, citing Islamophobia and anti-Turkish demonstrations.

The warning comes after protests in Sweden last weekend where an anti-Islam activist burned the Koran and pro-Kurdish groups protested against Turkey.

The Turkish foreign ministry urged its citizens to take precautions and stay away from demonstration areas.

It also said they should go to local authorities if they face xenophobic or racist attacks.

Police cordon off an area in front of a mosque in Copenhagen, Denmark, where far-right activist Rasmus Paludan planned to burn the Koran (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)

Turkey strongly condemned far-right activist Rasmus Paludan’s burning of the Koran in Stockholm, which he repeated in Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen, on Friday.

Ankara also summoned the Dutch ambassador after another far-right activist tore pages of the Koran in The Hague.

The Turkish government also said there has been an increase in anti-Turkish protests by “groups with links to terror groups” – a reference to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a decades-long insurgency against Turkey.

Pro-Kurdish groups have been demonstrating in Sweden, waving the flags of the PKK and its affiliates.

The protests are a response to Sweden and Finland’s promise to prevent the PKK’s activities in their countries in order to gain Turkey’s approval for their Nato bids.

Following the protests, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Sweden not to expect support for its membership bid for the military alliance.

Turkey also indefinitely postponed a key meeting in Brussels that would have discussed Sweden and Finland’s Nato membership.

More in this section

Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker
40 dead after bus crashes and catches fire in Pakistan 40 dead after bus crashes and catches fire in Pakistan
Memphis police disband unit that beat black driver Tyre Nichols to death Memphis police disband unit that beat black driver Tyre Nichols to death
EuropePlace: International

Elections shine spotlight on Tunisia’s troubled democracy

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.215 s