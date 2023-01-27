Pence accepts ‘full responsibility’ over classified documents found at his home

Mike Pence (Peter Summers/PA)
Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 20:41
Adriana Gomez Licon, Associated Press

Former vice president Mike Pence has said he takes “full responsibility” after classified documents were found at his Indiana home.

“Let me be clear about something: those classified documents should not have been in my personal residence,” he said at an appearance at Florida International University in his first public comments since the discovery.

“Mistakes were made,” he added.

The discovery made public by Mr Pence’s team earlier this week marked the latest in a string of recoveries of sensitive papers from the homes of current and former top US officials.

The Department of Justice was already investigating the discovery of classified documents in former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware and his former Washington office.

Mr Pence said “I take full responsibility” for the documents being in his possession, and added that he had directed his counsel to work with the National Archives, Department of Justice and Congress and fully co-operate in any investigation.

The former vice president said national security depends on the proper handling of classified documents, but he hopes that people realise he acted swiftly to correct the error.

“We acted above politics and put national interests first,” he said.

Mr Pence was at the university to talk about economic freedom and to sign copies of his new book, So Help Me God.

