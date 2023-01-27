Man crushed by telescopic urinal in London

A man has been crushed by a telescopic urinal in central London.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Cambridge Circus in the West End just after 1pm on Friday to reports of an injured man.

Ambulance crews, an air ambulance and firefighters were dispatched at 1.05pm and police were called five minutes later.

The incident took place at Cambridge Circus on the junction between Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road.

The incident is described as “ongoing” and roads have been shut.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 1.10pm on Friday January 27, to a seriously injured man at Cambridge Circus, W1.

“The man is thought to have sustained crush injuries while working on a ‘telescopic urinal’ at the location.

“LFB, LAS and London’s Air Ambulance are in attendance. Officers are assisting with road closures.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (27 January) at 1.05pm to reports of an incident on Shaftesbury Avenue, Charing Cross.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, members of our hazardous area response team (HART), members of our tactical response unit and a medic in a fast response car. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. The incident is still ongoing.”

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “Firefighters have been called to a person trapped on Charing Cross Road in central London.

“A man is trapped underneath a hydraulic urinal. Firefighters are working with paramedics to affect a rescue.

“The brigade was called at 1.05pm. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Soho, Euston and Dowgate fire stations are at the scene.”