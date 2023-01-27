10 civilians killed in latest Russian shelling, says Ukrainian presidency

The bombardment followed announcements by the United States and Germany of plans to ship powerful tanks to help Ukraine defend itself
10 civilians killed in latest Russian shelling, says Ukrainian presidency
A crater from an explosion is seen next to a destroyed house after a Russian rocket attack in Hlevakha, Kyiv region, Ukraine (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)
Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 13:54
Associated Press Reporter

Russian shelling has killed at least 10 Ukrainian civilians and wounded 20 others in a day, the office of Ukraine’s president reported as the country worked to recover from an earlier wave of Russian missile strikes and drone attacks.

The new casualties included the deaths of at least two civilians in the southern city of Kherson, which Ukrainian troops recaptured in November, and two more in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province.

The missiles and self-propelled drones that Russian forces fired on Thursday hit deeper into Ukrainian territory, killing at least 11 people.

The bombardment followed announcements by the United States and Germany of plans to ship powerful tanks to help Ukraine defend itself.

Men are seen through the smashed window of a damaged truck following a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Daniel Cole/AP)

Other western countries said they would also share modern tanks from their stockpiles.

Moscow has bristled at the move, and accused western nations of entering a new level of confrontation with Russia.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, of the eastern Donetsk region, said the Russian military used phosphorus munitions in shelling the village of Zvanivka.

The village is located about 20 kilometres north of Bakhmut, a city that has become the focus of a gruelling battle in recent months.

The shelling also damaged apartment buildings and two schools in the nearby town of Vuhledar, Mr Kyrylenko said.

The governor of the neighbouring Luhansk region, Serhii Haidai, said Ukrainian shelling hit two Russian bases in the occupied towns of Kreminna and Rubizhne, killing and wounding “dozens” of Russian soldiers.

People wait on a street blocked by police after a rocket attack in Kyiv (Daniel Cole/AP)

His claim could not be independently verified.

Further south, Russian troops resumed shelling the town of Nikopol, across the Dnieper from the Russia-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, damaging apartment buildings, gas pipelines, power lines and a bakery, officials said.

Separately on Friday, Russian authorities took new steps in their months-long and widely criticised effort to graft four Ukrainian provinces on to Russia’s already vast territory.

They said the illegally annexed provinces would switch from the time zone that covers Kyiv to the one in Moscow.

The Ukrainian southern and eastern regions that Russia declared as part of its territory four months ago – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – will take place “in the near future”, Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

The move comes as part of what the ministry called the “gradual synchronisation” of Russian legislation after the “admission of the four subjects”.

Halina Panasian, 69, reacts inside her damaged house after a Russian rocket attack in Hlevakha in the Kyiv region (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s highly orchestrated announcement of the illegal annexations came despite widespread international condemnation and the fact that Russia did not fully control the areas it annexed.

Russia claims to control nearly all of Luhansk and about half of Donetsk.

Less than one-and-a-half months after the annexations, Russia lost control of the city of Kherson and broad swathes of the surrounding territory under the brunt of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Kherson was the only regional capital Russia seized since starting its invasion on February 24, and its loss dealt a heavy blow to the Kremlin.

Read More

One dead in Kyiv after Russian ‘wave of missiles and self-exploding drones’

More in this section

Watchdog blames Syria’s air force for deadly chlorine attack Watchdog blames Syria’s air force for deadly chlorine attack
Gunman kills security chief at Azerbaijan embassy in Iran Gunman kills security chief at Azerbaijan embassy in Iran
Jerusalem and West Bank on edge after outbreak of violence Jerusalem and West Bank on edge after outbreak of violence
Russia#UkrainePlace: International
Supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami chant slogans during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, against the burning of the Koran, a Muslim holy book, by a Danish anti-islam activist (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

Protests against burning of Koran held across Middle East

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.262 s